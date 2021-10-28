Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

O stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

