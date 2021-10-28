Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 626,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 49,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $435.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.42. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $438.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

