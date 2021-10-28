Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

