Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average is $298.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

