Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

