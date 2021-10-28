Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,067,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,962,000 after purchasing an additional 89,223 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $209.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

