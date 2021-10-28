Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

