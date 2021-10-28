Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

