Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,233 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

