Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

