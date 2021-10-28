Cornichon Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $5,909.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.