Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 392,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

