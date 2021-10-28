Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 392,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

