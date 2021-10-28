Cortex (CTXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.57 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Cortex has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,477,255 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

