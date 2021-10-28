Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 621,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.