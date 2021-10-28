Craig Hallum Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

