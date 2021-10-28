Craig Hallum Upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to “Buy”

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

BOOT stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

