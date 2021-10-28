Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.36.
Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)
Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.
