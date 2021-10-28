Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAP opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

