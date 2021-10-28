Credit Suisse AG Buys 420,059 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 375.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.53% of STERIS worth $109,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

