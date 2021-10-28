Credit Suisse AG Buys 533,342 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of Cerner worth $81,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

