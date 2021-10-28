Credit Suisse AG Has $102.81 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $102,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $481.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

