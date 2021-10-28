Credit Suisse AG Has $81.97 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,342 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of Cerner worth $81,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

