Credit Suisse AG Has $89.68 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.70% of Annaly Capital Management worth $89,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

