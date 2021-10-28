Credit Suisse Group Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $82.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 359,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

