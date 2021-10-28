Credit Suisse Group Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $100.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
