Credit Suisse Group Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $100.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

