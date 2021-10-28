Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 191,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

