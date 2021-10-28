Critical Contrast: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) vs. Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Telefónica and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.50 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.44 Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.06 $877.90 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69%

Volatility & Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telefónica and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 5 3 0 2.00 Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telefónica presently has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 22.55%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefónica beats Advanced Info Service Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

