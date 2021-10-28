CROAT One Day Trading Volume Hits $773.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. CROAT has a market cap of $217,271.78 and $773.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,835,652 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

