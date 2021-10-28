Crowny (CRWNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Crowny has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $132,433.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

