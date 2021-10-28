Cryptocean 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $538,560.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $538,560.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

