CryptoFranc One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,217.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $60,217.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.