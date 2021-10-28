CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $827,672.14 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00427353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

