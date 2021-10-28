CryptoTycoon Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $86,148.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $10.87 or 0.00017788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 925,596 coins and its circulating supply is 96,095 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

