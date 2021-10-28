CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.24% of CSG Systems International worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.