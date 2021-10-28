CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the September 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CSLLY opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Get CSL alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.