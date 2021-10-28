CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 22,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 21,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

