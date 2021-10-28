Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $280,807.44

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $280,807.44 and $1,358.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

