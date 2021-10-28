Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 44,244 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 544.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $460.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

