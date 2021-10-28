Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 72,524 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 703.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.57.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

