Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $34.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $638.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average of $636.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.36 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

