Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 603.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 449,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.61.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $677.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

