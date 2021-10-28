Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,037 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $169.03. 164,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,437,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

