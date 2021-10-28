Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 58,603 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

