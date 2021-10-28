Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 77,177 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

NYSE COF traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

