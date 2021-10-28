Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,664 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $224,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $516,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in The Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 198,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $516,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. 30,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

