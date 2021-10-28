Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.40. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average is $259.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

