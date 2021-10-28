Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.47 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

