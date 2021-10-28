Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.66. 11,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,063. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $438.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

