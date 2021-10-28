Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $53.95 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Walmart by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

WMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 44,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

